Naruto Finally Explains Why Boruto Dealt the Finishing Blow to Momoshiki

✖

As Boruto: Naruto Next Generations continues to make its way through its massive Kara saga, one of the major threads that continues to have an impact on the series as a whole is how Boruto Uzumaki actually dealt the final blow to Momoshiki. Now with the latest release of Sasuke Shinden: The Teacher's Star Pupil side novel, fans have finally gotten an answer as to why Naruto would have put so much pressure on Boruto to deal that finishing blow to the Otsutsuki. Through Sasuke's perspective, it was Naruto's way of instilling yet another lesson into his son through the fight.

Sasuke Shinden: The Teacher's Star Pupil features a scene in which Sasuke is training his daughter Sarada (as spotted by @Abdul_S17 on Twitter), and while he does he actually thinks back to the final moments of the battle against Momoshiki Otsutsuki and realizes why Naruto had Boruto deliver the final Giant Rasengan.

As detailed in the story, Sasuke begins to think about how Naruto had Boruto grow through actual fight experience, "He remembered their fight with Momoshiki. Instead of hammering down with a Rasengan blow himself, Naruto had gotten Boruto to do it." Noting that Sasuke was actually surprised at this idea during the fight, "At the time, Sasuke had questioned why Naruto would go out of his way to hand the final strike to another, but now it made perfect sense. Naruto had wanted to give his son experience in an actual fight."

During the scene itself, this certainly seemed like the idea as one of the major moments when Boruto and Naruto gathered the energy for their Giant Rasengan was a callback to the entire Uzumaki family passing it down to the new generation. But it might have looked odd to someone on the outside like Sasuke as Boruto was definitely one of the weaker shinobi in that fight. Then again while this moment seemed innocuous at the time, it ended up setting Boruto on a dangerous new path.

Defeating Momoshiki embedded Boruto with the Karma mark, and thus set the destructive future of the series in motion. So Naruto might have wanted to give his son fighting experience with the Rasengan, it ended up setting him up for far more danger in the future. What do you think?

Surprised to see Sasuke taking a hint from Naruto's training methods with his own child? Did you expect Naruto to have such a reason to trust Boruto to deal the final blow? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!