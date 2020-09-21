Naruto Fans Are Toasting the Series' 21st Birthday
There is a lot of history to unpack when it comes to Naruto. The series is one of the greatest anime of all-time and ranks amongst the top five best-selling manga ever. Creator Masashi Kishimoto laid out a story with Naruto that has amassed millions of fans, and its story continues today. With a sequel thriving, Naruto is still at the forefront of anime, and fans are toasting the franchise today as it is turning 21 years old.
Yes, you read that right! Naruto is old enough to drink now. The franchise debuted on this day 21 years ago, and fans of the series are feeling very nostalgic.
You can check out a slew of reactions in the slides below. As you can imagine, netizens are very excited about the big anniversary. Naruto is old enough to drink in the United States, and fans agree its heroes deserve a round of sake. After all, the Konoha 11 went through a lot to keep their hometown safe with few working harder than Naruto himself.
For those of you needing a background check on Naruto, the series was thought up by Kishimoto decades ago. Following the release of a pilot chapter, Naruto's first official chapter debuted on September 21, 1999. It was published by Shueisha for Weekly Shonen Jump, and it ran until November 2014. The series lives on in print with the sequel Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and new fans find the series' anime daily.
After all, the show began in October 2002 and ran for a long time. The final episode of Naruto Shippuden debuted in March 2017. It didn't take long for Boruto to hit cable with its anime adaptation, and the sequel continues to pump out episodes weekly.
How are you celebrating the 21st anniversary of Naruto today? What is your favorite memory about the hit series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Forever Grateful
prevnext
21 years of Naruto. I cant think of any other series that had such a huge influence on me growing up. It is truly special and it’s been with me through so much in my life - good and bad - and will forever be my all-time favorite franchise ❤️
Thank you Kishimoto!! #Naruto21 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/QUuxkEF5BA— Saoud (@SaoudSays) September 21, 2020
Once in a Lifetime Story
prevnext
21 Years of Naruto, thank you Kishimoto for this masterpiece pic.twitter.com/JIXj3n8tQU— GDA | demon cumboy (@itachismisery) September 21, 2020
Inspiring Good for 21 Years
prevnext
Happy 21st Anniversary, Naruto! The first chapter of the Naruto Manga came out on the 21st September 1999! Masashi Kishimoto’s story, even after completion, continues to inspire millions around the world. #Naruto21 #Naruto pic.twitter.com/qgBJr8YcAZ— Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) September 21, 2020
The Start of Something Great
prevnext
#September21 is the day Naruto's first chapter released. Happy 21st anniversary Naruto!#naruto21 pic.twitter.com/wUpIhV5jX6— 𝙎𝙃𝙄𝙉𝙊𝘽𝙄 𝙔𝘼𝙈𝙋𝙀𝙍 ⚡️#NARUTO21 (@konohaclover) September 21, 2020
Growing Up Together is Better
prevnext
We grew up with them #Naruto21 pic.twitter.com/uYWD27jag4— 𝐃𝐚𝐫𝐤, 𝐆𝐨𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 (@darkenigma187) September 20, 2020
True Greatness
prevnext
Happy 21th anniversary for my favourite series of all time Naruto 🍥..21 years of Greatness......#naruto21 #naruto pic.twitter.com/MWWF8qd2e3— Daffar 🤥 (@kill13nov) September 20, 2020
The Long Haul
prevnext
Naruto had such a profound impact on me as a person and as an anime fan. Been into it since 4th grade, and 15 years later, it's still important
Happy 21 years and ty Kishimoto-san 🤧 pic.twitter.com/BBv2MdGqcU— Jalen (@jNelajus) September 21, 2020
The Complete Package
prev
Naruto's first chapter released 21 years ago today! Awesome Characters, Villains, Story and Memories. #Naruto21 pic.twitter.com/D25pYNszTx— Naruto (@NarutoVibe) September 21, 2020