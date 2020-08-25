Naruto Hints at How Much Far Boruto's Come with Karma

✖

It has been months since fans first learned of Karma, and Boruto Uzumaki has been working through the seal ever since. The boy was gifted with the mysterious power after his dad saved the world once more. Still, there are major elements of Karma fans don't know, but they were just teased with how well Boruto can use Karma nowadays.

The information came in the most recent chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The update followed Naruto as he made a move against Isshiki once the villain entered into the Hidden Leaf uninvited. It didn't take long before Boruto showed up at the battlefield out of nowhere, and Isshiki was taken aback at how well the boy can use his Karma.

"Where is this place? And how much of Momoshiki's karma and power can the brat use," the villain asks himself after Boruto uses Karma to transport them outside the village.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The two are joined by Naruto and Sasuke soon after. As you can imagine, fans were scared Boruto had been overtaken by his seal, but the form shift did no such thing this time. The boy is still in control of himself, but fans aren't sure how long that will last. During his latest conversation with Sasuke, Boruto said he was unable to control himself when he transformed using Karma, and he is scared of Momoshiki taking over his body should it happen again.

Right now, that doesn't seem to be an issue, but it is only a matter of time before it does. If Boruto is threatened far enough, he won't be able to stop transforming, and Isshiki could cause such anguish should he land a lethal blow on Sasuke or Naruto.

Are you surprised by Boruto's control? Or should we expect nothing less from an Uzumaki at this point?

