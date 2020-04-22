Naruto Introduces Mysterious New Kara Member

✖

Naruto Uzumaki has fought his fair share of villains, and he is continuing to do so even today. The hero helped bring down the Akatsuki during his teenage years, so it only makes sense another group would approach him once he became Hokage. Now, the organization Kara has promised to take down the world as Naruto knows it, and fans got a better look at one of its key members during the latest chapter of Boruto.

Yes, the most recent installment of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations went live not too long ago. It was there fans kept up with Naruto as the Hokage was forced to take in a defector from Kara lest Shikadai be killed. The tense moment led to Amado revealing secrets about Kara, and that led to a new member popping up.

While Amado was being questioned by Naruto, a takeaway scene was shown checking in on Kara. Jigen goes to visit the Ten-Tails bijuu which he has in storage, and the beast is being monitored by a little-seen member of Kara. The man is much younger than any member we've seen yet save for Delta, and he has a 'pretty boy' quality.

When Jigen comes to check on the post, the unnamed member is seen yawning while the Ten-Tail growls ominously behind him. "No problems here. Other than me dying from boredom," the man tells Jigen.

As the snippet goes forward, Jigen warns the man to be careful as the Hidden Leaf knows about the bijuu now. The new Kara member is nonplussed about the situation, and his chic attitude has fans nervous about his strength. Whenever a villain is that chill about an ambush, that means they've got enough power to counter the attack, so the Hidden Leaf village best prepare for another Kara member to come knocking before long. They might want to keep Amado comfortable enough that he's willing to spill details about his former comrade... or else Naruto's forces will be fighting blind against an enemy worthy of working with the Otsutsuki.

What do you think about this new Kara member? Have you got a bad feeling about the newbie? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

