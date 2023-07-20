It seems the time has come for Boruto to make his grand reentrance. If you did not know, Naruto put its sequel on hiatus in April as its first part ended. Now, the second half of Boruto has outed itself with a new poster, and the series will even go by a new name when it returns this fall.

As you can see below, the first promo for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has been released. It shows us a first look at the new Boruto Manga which series creator Masashi Kishimoto is writing. With art done by Mikio Ikemoto, Boruto promises to push its characters to new lows when it drops, but they will climb to new heights after each blow.

"Boruto Part 2 – Two Blue Vortex" Officially Announced!



Start in V-Jump issue 10/2023 out August 21



According to this new promo, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex will return in August 2023. We do know it will follow some sort of time skip, but right now, we have no idea how long that gap will last. Boruto could have aged a few years since leaving the Hidden Leaf Village for all we know. It is hard to guess how long the time skip will cover, but the poster gives us an idea as it shows us Sarada's new design.

As you can see above, the art of Sarada shows a new take on the girl. She is definitely older than we saw her in the first half of Naruto. The Uchiha is rocking a short pixie hair style, and Sarada is repping her heritage with a pair of earrings. Paired with a choker and strapless top, Sarada is dressed in all black and red here. Fans are eager to see whether this outfit is part of Sarada's post-time skip design, and we will find out soon enough.

After all, Boruto is set to return next month, and the sequel's stakes are higher than ever. The end of part one turned Boruto Uzumaki into a pariah as his life was swapped with Kawaki's own. The rogue is now leaving in the Hidden Leaf as Naruto's son while everyone else suspects Boruto of having killed the Hokage. Sasuke and Sarada know the truth as they can see past the genjutsu which made this universal change. So while Sarada stayed in the village to train, Sasuke took his best friend's real son far away to train.

If you are not familiar with Boruto, you can read up on the Naruto sequel through the Shonen Jump app. For more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

