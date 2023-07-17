Naruto Releases Trailer for Minato One-Shot Manga: Watch

Naruto’s original creator has returned to the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine after many years with a new one-shot manga all about Minato Namikaze, and Shueisha is celebrating with a special new trailer for Naruto: The Whorl Within the Spiral showing off everything it has to offer! As part of the celebration of the 20th Anniversary for Naruto’s original anime adaptation, fans around the world voted on their favorite character in the series with the top winner getting a new one-shot story from original series creator Masashi Kishimoto. Now fans have finally gotten to see the results of this effort!

With Naruto Uzumaki’s father Minato Namikaze winning the popularity vote, Naruto series creator Masashi Kishimoto returned to Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with a 55 page long one-shot story that showcased more of his life with Kushina Uzumaki long before Naruto was born. It was a special new look into the world’s favorite character from the series, and you can check out the special trailer released for Naruto: The Whorl Within the Spiral one-shot below as released by Shueisha to help celebrate the big return:

How to Read Naruto’s New Minato One-Shot

Naruto: The Whorl Within the Spiral is a special 55 page long one-shot story that follows Minato during a very important time where he develops a new (and familiar) jutsu for the first time in order to help Kushina and to combat the Jinchuuriki. It’s an emotional flashback that helps to fill in a much needed gap from the original Naruto series run, and it’s already been a massive hit with fans as this new story was meant to serve as a big favor to fans who voted Minato as their favorite in the first place. It’s Masashi Kishimoto’s first new one-shot story for the franchise in many years, and it really just showcases why the franchise has been such a hit in the first place.

Naruto’s 20th Anniversary celebration will continue with a big return from the original Naruto anime for special new episodes later this Fall. Scheduled to release this September, this new Naruto anime will be four episodes long but has yet to reveal any details about what to expect in terms of the plot, returning characters, or staff for the big anniversary comeback. You can currently catch up with Naruto‘s anime with Crunchyroll and Hulu.

What do you think of Naruto‘s new Minato story? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!