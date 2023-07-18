Naruto Plays Out Minato’s Confession to Kushina at Last

Masashi Kishimoto returned to the world of Naruto with a special new one-shot manga story exploring Minato Namikaze and Kushina Uzumaki’s lives before they had Naruto, and the special one-shot got to explore their romance for fans at last with Minato fully confessing his love and care for Kushina! In celebration of the Naruto anime’s 20th Anniversary, original Naruto series creator Masashi Kishimoto crafted a new one-shot story for Minato after the character was voted as the top favorite among fans in the world. This new story revealed a key part of the series’ past, and showcased more of the Minato and Kushina dynamic fans have wanted to see.

Naruto: The Whorl Within the Spiral shared a close look at a very important part of Minato’s past as he invented the Rasengan jutsu in order to help protect Kushina, and the special one-shot chapter saw Minato explain to Kushina why it was necessary to make such a powerful new technique. Knowing that she might be sent to the battlefield someday and still have to worry about all of the extra chakra from the Nine-Tailed Fox, Minato wanted to make this jutsu to help. It was his way of confessing that he doesn’t want to lose Kushina by any means necessary.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Naruto: Minato Confesses His Love to Kushina

Naruto: The Whorl Within the Spiral sees Kushina leaving the bounds of her clan’s seal and approaching Minato while he’s training. It’s here she sees him developing the new jutsu, and he explains to her that he’s thought about crafting this new technique specifically with the intent of working closely with her own chakra and protecting her out in the field. He tells her that it’s because he doesn’t want to lose Kushina, but suddenly the Nine-Tailed Fox begins to act up within Kushina’s body. It’s here that the two of them now rely on each other closer than ever before.

As Minato uses his own sealing technique on Kushina, Kurama inside of her asks why Minato’s going through so much trouble. It’s here that Minato then declares that he loves Kushina because he likes people stronger than himself. He refuses to leave her side as Kushina begins to fight from the inside. Knowing that a part of him also exists inside of Kushina at all times, and Kushina using her love for Minato to help on the inside, the two of them are able to subdue the Nine-Tailed Fox and become much closer than they were before this all began.

What did you think of seeing Minato fully declaring his love for Kushina after all these years of Naruto? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!