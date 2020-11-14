Naruto Cosplay Curses Sasuke Once Again

✖

Sasuke Uchiha originally landed in the anime of Naruto focused only on getting revenge on his brother Itachi, the man that was responsible for the death of the Uchiha Clan, and one fan has used some insane cosplay to bring back one of the darker times in the anti-hero's history wherein he was taken by the cursed seal of Orochimaru! Currently, Sasuke has taken the role of the defender of the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha while simultaneously becoming a family man by settling down with his fellow Team 7 member Sakura and having a daughter in Sakura Uchiha!

The cursed mark was one of the best weapons in the arsenal of Orochimaru, the snake ninja who was attempting to take down the Hidden Leaf while simultaneously using a bevy of dark ninja techniques to prolong his already long life. Though Orochimaru has turned a page and isn't actively attempting to destroy Konoha, his legacy in all things evil is definitely something that will be a testament to the series as a whole. When Sasuke was originally searching for more power to defeat his brother, he came into contact with the rogue ninja and was given the curse which boosted his overall abilities but made him what was essentially the next body for the snake to inhabit. Needless to say, things have changed and the power of the curse no longer resides within the last Uchiha.

Instagram Cosplayer Aries Fever shared this unique take on Sasuke as he struggled with the curse given to him by Orochimaru, who was hoping to take the body of one of the most powerful Uchihas for himself, but was ultimately unsuccessful and instead gave Sasuke a much needed power boost at the start of Naruto: Shippuden:

Currently, Orochimaru's offspring in Mitsuki has become an essential member of not only Konoha but the new version of Team 7, joining both Naruto and Sasuke's progeny in Boruto and Sarada! As the ninjas both young and old wage war against the powerful Kara Organization, it will be interesting to see if Orochimaru comes into play at some point during these life or death battles!

What do you think of this impressive cosplay of Curse Mark Sasuke?