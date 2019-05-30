Naruto Sees Tenten Channel Tsunade in Boruto

The current arc of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has shown the trio of Mirai, Kakashi, and Gai attempting to find some rest and relaxation through a traveling vacation to different hot springs. However, what would an interesting story be without them hitting some snags along the way? Running into one of the original Konoha ninja students in the form of an older Tenten, the gang currently battles with the idea that a ghost may be lurking by and Tenten, in order to combat said spirit, channels a teacher from the past.

Twitter User PeterFobian documented the moment specifically when Tenten decided to draw upon her own super strength, similar to that of the past Hokage, Tsunade:

Tenten’s original abilites skewed toward weaponry. Being an expert at creating scrolls that stored a multitude of weapons inside, the member of Team Gai even opened up her open weapon shop once she reached adulthood as the Naruto series moved forward and characters got older. While she’s exhibited some unique abilities from her weapons, this is the first time that she’s managed to mimic the super strength seen by both Tsunade and Sakura.

Tenten uses her super strength here in order to punch through a wall to see if there is a hidden corpse behind the construction, creating an unwitting spirit that haunts the halls. Luckily, Mirai quickly stops her from doing any serious damage to the establishment. While Gai is a master ninja with amazing physical attributes, sometimes he take things a bit too far, especially when it comes to his fear of the supernatural.

Tsunade was the fifth Hokage of Konoha, an older female ninja who had a combination of amazing healing powers and a strength unseen among most ninjas. She unwillingly took the role of Hokage at first, deeming instead for a life of gambling and debauchery, but eventually found her path as the leader of the hidden leaf village. Aside from using her super strength to fight evil ninja such Orochimaru, she also used her powers to give herself an unusually youthful appearance based on her age.

