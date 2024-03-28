Naruto: Why Is Himawari Connected To the Nine-Tailed Fox

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has changed the game substantially for both Boruto Uzumaki and the ninjas that make up the Hidden Leaf Village. In a major twist, a big revelation has occurred that doesn't involve Boruto himself, but rather, his sister Himawari. There is a lot to unpack when it comes to Himawari and her ties to the Nine-Tailed Fox, and we're taking the chance to break down just why Naruto and Hinata's daughter might be far more than many shonen fans expected.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Chapter 8, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory. To start, the latest manga installment features two of the nefarious Divine Tree clones that are searching for specific targets making their way to Konoha. Instead of trying any subterfuge, both Jura and Hidari walk through the front gate, looking for Naruto Uzumaki and Sarada Uchiha specifically. Hidari is currently a clone of Sasuke Uchiha, but the identity of Jura remains a mystery. In looking for their prey, Jura notes that he can sense the chakra of the tailed beasts, but finds someone he wasn't expecting.

(Photo: Pierrot & Shueisha)

Is Himawari The New Nine-Tails?

While Kawaki and Delta attempt to stop the Divine Trees, the former is defeated in one hit, showing just how strong the Hidden Leaf Village's new antagonists are. Jura notes to Hidari that he can sense Naruto, or more specifically, the power of the "Biju", aka the Tailed Beasts. Jura lays it out by saying, "He's a Jinchuriki who bears a Biju. As an incarnation of a fellow Biju, I can sense the Biju Chakra dwelling inside him."

Hidari and Jura come across Himawari, mistaking her for Naruto and thus confirming that Boruto's sister seems to have Biju energy of her own. Thanks to the fight against Jigen, Kurama passed from this mortal coil in a touching scene where he buried the axe with Naruto. Since his death, the Nine-Tailed Fox has been absent from the shonen series, but it's entirely possible that he might have passed into Himawari somehow. There is also the possibility that another beast lies inside of Himawari, as shonen fans still don't know everything that happened during the three years between Naruto Next Generations and Two Blue Vortex.

Do you think Himawari is now the vessel for Kurama? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.