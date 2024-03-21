Boruto Cliffhanger Proves Kawaki's In Over His Head

Kawaki has been pretty much on top of the world in the latest arc of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. Thanks to the powers of the villainous Eida, the world now believes that he is the son of the Seventh Hokage and that Boruto Uzumaki is a rebellious child who eliminated Naruto and Hinata. All good things must come to an end however as the Otsutsuki hunting Otsutsuki has run into a wall that he wasn't expecting, which might just tear down the Hidden Leaf Village.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Chapter 8, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory. Despite being only eight chapters in, Boruto Uzumaki is making serious headway in terms of clearing his name. In recent chapters, the son of the Seventh was able to crack through Mitsuki's rough exterior while also getting the current Hokage, Shikaramura, on his side. Despite finding more allies, a dark new threat has emerged that appears far more powerful than either Code or Kawaki. The Divine Tree has become sentient and overtaken several well-known heroes and villains to create new terrifying antagonists that have some big targets in mind.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Two Blue Vortex: Kawaki No More

Each of the sentient Divine Trees has a specific target in mind. Matsuri is hunting Konohamaru, Bug is hunting Eida, Hidari is hunting Sakura, and Jura is hunting Naruto Uzumaki. Caring little for any confrontations they might face, Hidari and Jura simply walk through the front gates of Konoha to find their targets, throwing the ninjas within for a loop. Wasting little time, Kawaki and Delta confront the Divine Trees and might have wished they hadn't.

While Jura's true identity remains a mystery, Hidari was able to take over Sasuke Uchiha's body as he hunts down Sarada. In attempting to take down Jura, Kawaki gets "one-shotted", knocked back into a water tower and seemingly taken out of the battle completely. In a shocking final moment, Jura comes across Boruto's sister, Himawari, and mistakes her for the Seventh Hokage, having many shonen fans questioning what exactly is going on.

Do you think Kawaki's empire is falling apart far sooner than many expected? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.