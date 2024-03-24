Naruto Cliffhanger Sets Up Kurama's Return

Naruto has been around for decades, and while its original series is done, the franchise lives on. Despite a rocky start some years ago, Boruto Uzumaki has come to lead a solid sequel to Naruto. The boy's latest outing in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has been met with praise thanks to its post-time skip action. And now, the latest chapter of Boruto has fans thinking Kurama is planning a comeback.

The whole thing went live this month as Shueisha posted Boruto's new chapter. It was there fans met up with Kawaki as the ninja got clowned on in his own village. A pair Ten-Tail clones arrived at the Hidden Leaf in search of Naruto, and one of them happens to be a clone of Sasuke. The two narrow in on Naruto's signature in the village, and after the pair take down Kawaki, they track the beacon to... Himawari.

And no, Himawari is not singled out because she is Naruto's daughter. The two clones admit they locked on to Himawari because she carries bijuu chakra.

As you can imagine, this revelation made one hell of a cliffhanger, and fans are geeking over the reveal. After all, Himawari is incredibly strong even if we haven't seen it yet. A few foes in Boruto have commented on Himawari's potential, and this bijuu reveal cements that opinion. Now, we have to find out why Himawari has the same bijuu chakra that Naruto wielded and whether that means Kurama is staging a comeback.

After all, we know Boruto: Naruto Next Generations paved the way for Kurama's death. The bijuu helped Naruto take on Jigen in battle, and it was there Kurama let his host use Baryon Mode even though it would kill the bijuu. The last time we saw the monster was in Naruto's seal as the pair said goodbye. Kurama faded away into nothing, leaving fans to question whether Kurama would be reincarnated like the other chakra beasts. Now, fans are thinking part of Kurama's power may be tied to Himawari somehow, so Boruto has a lot of explaining to do.

If you are not caught up with Boruto's new series, you can find its current chapters on Manga Plus. So for more information on Naruto, you can read up on its sequel's synopsis below:

"Years have passed since Naruto and Sasuke teamed up to defeat Kaguya, the progenitor of chakra and the greatest threat the ninja world has ever faced. Times are now peaceful and the new generation of shinobi has not experienced the same hardships as its parents. Perhaps that is why Boruto would rather play video games than train. However, one passion does burn deep in this ninja boy's heart, and that is the desire to defeat his father! With everyone's memories having been altered, Boruto finds himself being hunted by his own village. After escaping with Sasuke, what future awaits Boruto...?"

