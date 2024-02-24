Naruto Cosplay Resurrects The Most Evil Uchiha, Madara

Lionsgate is preparing to create a live-action Naruto film, but anime cosplayers have been bringing the world of the Hidden Leaf Village to life for years. Of the many villains that were introduced in the shonen franchise, fans would be interested in seeing Madara Uchiha brought into the "real world". Before we see the most wicked member of the Uchiha Clan arrive on the silver screen, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to imagine what one of Sasuke's ancestors would look like in our world.

In Naruto: Shippuden, the Akatsuki were originally billed as the biggest threat to Konoha and the ninja world. Eventually, it was revealed that the collection of rogue ninjas had been gathered by Madara Uchiha, who was working through the ninja known as "Tobi" to pull the strings from the background. Despite helping to form the Hidden Leaf Village, Madara survived hundreds of years later and found himself inadvertently working for the Otsutsuki. Madara helped to create some of the biggest battles of the shonen franchise during Shippuden, but he was eventually defeated thanks to the mother of jutsu, Kaguya, deciding that his usefulness had come to an end. Since death can be conquered in the universe thanks to dark ninjutsu, there's always the possibility of Madara returning.

Madara Uchiha Rises From The Grave

Madara Uchiha proved himself to be one of the strongest ninjas of all time more often than we can count. In one big battle, the Uchiha was able to fight against several Kages at once, to say nothing of hundreds to thousands of solo ninjas. If Madara were to return in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, it would be interesting to see how the next generation would stack up against the villain.

Madara Uchiha might not be a shoo-in for the first live-action Naruto movie, especially if it follows the source material. Madara only threatens the ninja world in the sequel series, meaning it could be quite a few movies before the Uchiha makes his debut. Luckily, following Madara's defeat, the Uchiha Clan continued as Sasuke and Sakura added a new ninja to Konoha's next generation in Sarada.

Which actor do you think would make a great Madara Uchiha? Do you think Lionsgate's upcoming adaptation will live up to the source material? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Konoha.