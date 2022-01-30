Naruto’s Madara Uchiha Made Surprise Appearance at WWE Royal Rumble 2022

It turns out Naruto’s Madara Uchiha made a surprising cameo at the WWE Royal Rumble this year! As many fans of both entertainment avenues have pointed out, there are lots of commonalities between the worlds of wrestling entertainment and anime. This connection has gotten a lot more tangible in the past few years as a number of WWE Superstars have brought their love of anime and other fun pop culture things to their world through awesome tributes. One of the biggest proponents of this has been Queen Zelina Vega, who has shared lots of love for Naruto both in and out of the ring.

Vega has shown lots of love for Naruto through her in-ring gear in the past with looks inspired by the titular Naruto Uzumaki and even the deadly Itachi Uchiha in the past, but took it to the next level with a full on Madara Uchiha cosplay for her in-ring look for this year’s WWE Royal Rumble event. That was not the extent of her shout out, however, as the voice of Madara Uchiha himself, Neil Kaplan, actually voiced over her grand introduction before her entrance in the match. This totally went full anime, and you can check it out below:

Kaplan himself then responded to all of the praise fans sent his way on Twitter as well:

Here’s a much closer look at the gear itself as shared through Vega’s official Instagram:

This year’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event had a surprising amount of anime shout outs from the WWE superstars as well. While Vega went the awesome extra mile, other stars such as Sasha Banks donned Sailor Moon inspired gear and The New Day’s Kofi Kingston donned some cool Attack on Titan gear. The special thing about Vega’s love for the Naruto series is that she has been able to incorporate many of the series’ characters and styles into her in-ring wardrobe to take that anime love to an awesome new level. This is why fans were so excited to see what she could show up in next after winning the Queen’s Crown tournament.

Now that Madara Uchiha has come to the WWE, there’s a chance for Vega to ride that momentum and go on to dominate just as the villain did in his series! But what do you think? Did you catch the Madara Uchiha cameo during the Royal Rumble? Which Naruto character do you want to see Zelina Vega take on next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!