Naruto Short Does Madara vs. Might Guy in Live Action

Ironically enough, some of the most beloved battles to take place in the history of Naruto don't involve the Seventh Hokage at all. Such is the case with one of the biggest fights that helped bring Naruto: Shippuden to an end where Might Guy unlocked all the gates and attempted to take down the biggest villain facing Konoha to date, Madara Uchiha. In a recent fan-made video, the battle that ended Might Guy's career as a fighter was brought to the world of live action.

Madara Uchiha was a pivotal villain in the Naruto franchise, with the antagonist helping to form the Akatsuki and working to place the ninja world's civilians under a spell that would create a "peaceful world" in the process. Of course, Naruto and his friends weren't too thrilled about Madara's plan, though the man responsible for the creation of the Uchiha Clan wasn't going to allow anyone to stop his plan. Madara was eventually betrayed, putting a pause to his schemes, by one of the strongest Otsutsuki, Kaguya, who killed the Uchiha in the final entries of Shippuden. Since Madara's death, the Uchiha has not returned to the land of the living, though with dark ninjutsu bringing back scores of deceased warriors in the past, this is definitely a case of "never say never".

Open The Gates

The creators at Re:Anime, who had previously created anime videos honoring the likes of The Seven Deadly Sins, Hunter x Hunter, One Punch Man, The Legend of Korra, and Tokyo Ghoul to name a few, have returned with this new entry which captures the ferocity of the battle between Might Guy and Madara:

Might Guy suffered some wild injuries during this fight against Madara, ones that he has never been able to overcome, leaving him permanently in a wheelchair. In the new manga spin-off, Konoha Shinden: Steam Ninja Scrolls, Kakashi is trying his best to heal Guy back to fighting shape, searching for hot springs that would have healing properties that might free him from his current state. This story has already been portrayed in the anime adaptation proper, though the manga is looking to add some interesting twists to the original tale as well.

