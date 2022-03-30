Naruto Cosplay Hits Back with Rock Lee’s Best Look

Rock Lee as a full-fledged adult hasn’t been hitting the frontlines of the war against the Kara Organization in either the anime or manga for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, but that hasn’t stopped the fan-favorite character from finding new ways to be featured in the spotlight. As the young ninja’s fight against Gaara remains one of the pinnacle battles of the Shonen series, one fan has decided to resurrect the look of a young Rock Lee who focused more on his fists than learning potential jutsu.

Currently, the legacy of both Rock Lee and Might Guy continues in the form of Metal Lee, a young ninja of Konoha who has fought alongside Boruto and Team 7 on more than one occasion. While Metal is certainly the son of Rock, sporting a style very much in line with both his father and his father’s sensei, the identity of his mother remains a mystery within the Shonen series, as fans to this day question who helped bring the young ninja into the world. While Metal Lee hasn’t played as much of a role in the latest chapters of Boruto’s manga, the anime has done a worthy job of shining the spotlight on key members of Konoha that might not get as much time in the forefront in the manga.

Instagram Cosplayer Afro Coca Puffs brought back the younger version of the physical ninja that has long been a part of the Shonen franchise, with the next generation of ninja continuing the legacy that both he and Might Guy established by focusing on the physical attributes of ninjas versus bloodlines and jutsus:

Currently, the anime and manga are in very different places when it comes to their stories, with Team 7 focusing on a very different threat than the Kara Organization within the television series. It might be some time before we see the animated series once again focus on the Hidden Leaf Village’s fight against Code and his new version of Kara, but the “non-canon” adventures do often give some surprising moments to viewers that they might have otherwise never have experienced.

