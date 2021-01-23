Naruto Debate Trends as Fans Decide the Winner of Shikamaru vs. Rock Lee

One Naruto debate has gone viral as fans are debating who would win a fight between Shikamaru Nara and Rock Lee! Over the course of Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto franchise fans have seen both of these shinobi show off a number of skills unique to them. They have both proven just how strong they can be in their respective expertise, but the series has never really pit the two of them in a fight against one another. Naturally, fans have jumped on the idea of a potential fight between the two with fervor as they defend their picks for the winner.

But the particular prompt that went viral threw a wrench into things as @Bleach_Bae on Twitter poised the question of not only who would win between the two fighters, but who would win if Rock Lee had access to the Byakugan and Shikamaru Nara had access to the Sharingan. This definitely had fans' gears spinning trying to imagine what that would look like.

Rock Lee with Byakugan vs Shikamaru with Sharingan Who wins 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VXwAqChKsu — Bleach_Bae (@Bleach_Bae) January 22, 2021

Factoring in elements such as Rock Lee's chakra use and speed together with Shikamaru's intelligence, a winner between the two is definitely a difficult decision.