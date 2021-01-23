Naruto Debate Trends as Fans Decide the Winner of Shikamaru vs. Rock Lee
One Naruto debate has gone viral as fans are debating who would win a fight between Shikamaru Nara and Rock Lee! Over the course of Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto franchise fans have seen both of these shinobi show off a number of skills unique to them. They have both proven just how strong they can be in their respective expertise, but the series has never really pit the two of them in a fight against one another. Naturally, fans have jumped on the idea of a potential fight between the two with fervor as they defend their picks for the winner.
But the particular prompt that went viral threw a wrench into things as @Bleach_Bae on Twitter poised the question of not only who would win between the two fighters, but who would win if Rock Lee had access to the Byakugan and Shikamaru Nara had access to the Sharingan. This definitely had fans' gears spinning trying to imagine what that would look like.
Rock Lee with Byakugan vs Shikamaru with Sharingan
Who wins 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VXwAqChKsu— Bleach_Bae (@Bleach_Bae) January 22, 2021
Factoring in elements such as Rock Lee's chakra use and speed together with Shikamaru's intelligence, a winner between the two is definitely a difficult decision. Read on to see what fans are saying about the debate, and let us know your pick? Who would win between the two in this situation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Does Lee Just Use the Eight Gates at that Point?
Rock Lee with Byakugan bodies Shikamaru with Sharingan.
Like if you really want to go there Lee goes eight gates and kills him. However it's unlikely Lee would need to go that far to go fast enough for Shikamaru to not be able to keep up.— Blood Mender Relare (@MenderRelare) January 23, 2021
Would Rock Lee Be Too Fast for the Sharingan?
I keep seeing “Rock Lee gonna lose Shikamaru too smart” which is a lazy argument, Rock Lee speed alone can overcome any sharingan ability Sm use plus the ability to see chakra/chakra points is stacked on top of Lee quick instinct 🤷🏽♂️also wtf is Sm gonna copy from Lee??😭— Kenny Noir (@Kennyjrjr) January 23, 2021
Would Either Be at Their Peak?
IYa'll think cause Shika got eyes he can keep up with Lee???
Did ya'll see what Guy did to Madara?? Who was weilding more than just a sharingan...
Are we watching the same Manga???? pic.twitter.com/3Vqcak4GFp— Nɪᴄᴋ (@LawdNiick) January 23, 2021
Then Again, Rock Lee is Rock Lee...
rock lee doesn't need no byakugan or whatever the heck cuz he's ROCK LEE!!!!!— wren (@acidbeaker) January 23, 2021
How Developed are Their Respective Eyes?
I don’t think the appropriate question has been asked.
At what stage is Lee with Byakugan fighting Shikamaru with Sharingan?— Jaquez (@Jaq_Kylee) January 23, 2021
It doesn’t matter how smart Shikamaru is, but the level of his sharingan. Also keep in mind the sharingan takes a tremendous amount of chakra.
Would Shikamaru Dominate with the Sharingan?
Shikamaru with a sharingan would destroy the world https://t.co/eGTw0Qvyob— Je Ge (@Jeffgotjuice) January 22, 2021
Brains Over Brawn?
Shikamaru w/ Sharingan Vs. Rock Lee w/ Byakugan
Bruh Shikamaru takes that fight tbh. Shikamarus brains with shadow possession jutsu & Sharingan sounds TOUGH. Rock Lee would put up a good fight with his speed, mastered taijutsu & Byakugan, but wouldn't be able to out think shika— iTeddyGames_ (@iTeddyXO) January 23, 2021
Could Rock Lee Even Use the Byakugan?
wtf is this even if rock lee had the byakugan he wouldnt be able to do anything with it this is an unfair fight 0/10 i hate naruto fans pic.twitter.com/ujJTJSvfXa— Party Rock (@44kage) January 23, 2021
Would a Genjutsu Wrap Things Up Quickly?
shikamaru with the sharingan wins because everybody knows not to fight a mf who can put you in a genjutsu— L (@scrumbopeter) January 23, 2021
No Doubts
Shikamaru with Sharingan DESTROYS Rock Lee with Byakugan btw. I don’t doubt that in the slightest. pic.twitter.com/Xil9R4vX88— A Space Oddity💫 (@TheNewSign) January 23, 2021