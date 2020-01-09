Viral Naruto Meme Replaces Every Ninja with Rock Lee

There’s just something about Rock Lee. Easily considered a fan favorite, the bushy browed ninja of the Naruto franchise made a name for himself in the Chunin Exams when he fought against the sand ninja of Gaara. Though he wasn’t a master of ninjutsu, Lee trained himself to the breaking point in order to hone his body to become a master of taijutsu, which focused on physicality and hard hitting blows. Now, one hilarious meme remakes some of the greatest heroes and villains of the ninja saga by giving them a hilarious Rock Lee “makeover”!

Twitter User NarutoSource shared the disturbing amalgamations that combine Rock Lee with characters such as Jiraiya, Itachi Uchiha, Haku, and the nine tailed fox himself to create some of the most hilarious re-imaginings of the ninja of Naruto that we’ve ever had the chance to experience:

Once you see this pics you can’t unsee them 😂 pic.twitter.com/hDqeSU5XO2 — NARUTO (@NarutoSource) January 5, 2020

Lee has proved himself time and time again in the Naruto franchise, first giving it his all against Gaara during the Chunin Exams after releasing his “gates” and dropping the weighted clothing that he wore as a part of his training. With his happy demeanor and bushy eyebrows, Rock became a fan favorite and his fighting style was one of the most impressive displays in the series.

Though he was severely injured as a result of his first battle against Gaara, he eventually recovered thanks in part to a dangerous medical procedure performed by Tsunade. Following his recovery, Rock immediately joined the “search for Sasuke” arc that took place in the first series, helping Naruto fight against Orochimaru’s goons using a “drunken fist style” that was as effective as it was hilarious.

Currently, Lee has grown up in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, helping in training a new generation as his sensei Might Guy had done so before him.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.