This Crossover Welcomes Rock Lee to the World of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

It is hard to imagine a world where JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is even more – well – bizarre. Over the years, the cult hit has dished out some odd characters and even weirder plot points. Creator Hirohiko Araki would not have the series any other way, but fans will go the extra mile to make JoJo strange in the best of ways. And thanks to one artist, they decided to spice up the series by adding a healthy dose of Rock Lee to JoJo in some now-viral photos.

So if you want to start finding places for the rest of the Naruto cast, that is good JoJo is going to need some more room if ninjas are going to fit in from here on out.

As you can see below, the artwork popped up on Twitter not long ago. The pieces feature Rock Lee dressed in a suit that has been dyed dark green, but there is no Gai-sensei in sight.

YO WHO IN THE BLUE HELL BE MAKING THESE 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gYANEYjBf2 — ĐëšmøñđMfđ🎅❼ (@Desmond_Mfd726) December 10, 2019

If you have seen the latest season of JoJo, then you will recognize the hero whom Rock Lee has taken over for. Giorno Giovanni is gone and in his places rests Rock Lee. The Naruto hero is captured during his days as a Genin, but fans admit this mash-up does more good than bad for the ninja.

Giorno’s rocking body gives Rock Lee a glow up not even Sakura could ignore. The art style of JoJo also suits the eccentric ninja, and fans would like to see how a character as exuberant as Rock Lee would fare in the franchise. So if Araki is feeling kind, he might make a Naruto crossover like this one come true one day.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry.