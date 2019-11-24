Striking Naruto Cosplay Imagines Sasuke’s Genderbent Twin

When it comes to Naruto, you can easily find a cosplayer ready to do up their favorite ninja. Whether you’re talking casual cosplay or an ornate piece, the anime’s fandom is big enough to satisfy any cosplay lover’s needs. Still, there is a big premium on genderbent cosplays, and one fan absolutely nailed their take on Sasuke Uchiha’s redesign at a recent convention.

Taking to Twitter, a user known as himvwwri shared their take on Sasuke Uchiha. This time, the ninja has his Naruto Shippuden design translated for a striking genderbent look.

And as you can see below, himvwwri totally pulled off the look and then some during their outing at Anime NYC this month.

Looking above, you can see the outfit’s design was not changed too much. The cosplayer is seen holding Sasuke’s infamous blade with their white shirt opened in a deep cut. Tied at the waist with a purple rope, the rest of Sasuke’s outfit comes to life with a navy skirt and black pants which appears to lead into wedged heels.

Of course, a bit of censoring did need to be done with Sasuke’s shirt. The convention’s public setting forced the ninja’s shirt to be closed a bit more than usual to keep the fan’s chest covered, but the adjustment doesn’t break the look in any way. If anything, it suits Sasuke even better, and fans are thrilled with how this top-tier anime genderbend turned out.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.