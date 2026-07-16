Naruto Creator Appears in Major Marvel Documentary to Praise One of Marvel’s Worst Films

The worlds of North American comic books and Japanese manga have intersected quite a few times in recent years. Some major examples have included Deadpool receiving his own Shonen Jump manga where he encountered My Hero Academia’s All Might, the Avengers fighting Attack on Titan’s Titans, and DC’s Suicide Squad receiving its own isekai. To the surprise of no one, manga and comics have influenced the creators of both mediums, with many Japanese artists praising the superheroes of Western history. In a brand new documentary, Masashi Kishimoto, the creator of Naruto, praises everyone’s favorite

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Disney+ has released a brand new documentary focusing on Peter Parker in Generations: The Evolution of Spider-Man and ironically, praises a film that many fans critically panned when it hit theaters. During the doc, Kishimoto proclaims that he “absolutely loves The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” while also stating that he “feels like this Peter Parker is the one who bears the heaviest burden of ‘great responsibility.’” For those who need a reminder, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 saw Andrew Garfield returning to the role of Spidey, taking on the likes of the Rhino, Electro, and the Green Goblin. The film recreated the “Death of Gwen Stacy” storyline while acting as the last major film where Garfield headlined as the wall crawler.

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Garfield And Uzumaki

Pierrot & Marvel

Naruto has been making the news quite a lot in recent days, even with the anime series still on hiatus for years, with the latest series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Lionsgate is planning to create its own live-action anime adaptation of Kishimoto’s masterpiece, and is currently in the process of casting the film’s iteration of Team 7. While the official story, release date, and many other major details have yet to be revealed for the film that will be brought to life by director Destin Daniel Cretton, the production is being fast-tracked. Ironically enough, Cretton is the director of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the next entry of Spidey’s Marvel Cinematic Universe adventures.

As for whether Andrew Garfield will ever return to sporting the red and blue costume, it is entirely possible. In Spider-Man: No Way Home, viewers had the opportunity to see Garfield interact with Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire to take on various villains from Spidey’s past. With Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars seemingly wading into the multiverse once again, many fans are crossing their fingers that the films might give Garfield the opportunity to come back as his version of Peter Parker one more time. While it might be difficult to imagine a Naruto/Spider-Man crossover happening anytime soon, the fact that Team 7 met the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles proves that anything is possible.

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