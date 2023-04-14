Naruto Creator Inks Special Poster of the Series' Biggest Characters

The latest Naruto popularity poll was able to reveal some surprising choices from fans as to which ninjas spawned from creator Masashi Kishimoto were able to take the top spots. To help in celebrating the latest poll that compiled the ninety-nine anime characters, creator Masashi Kishimoto didn't just take the opportunity to comment on the major event, but create new art as well. With the shonen franchise continuing thanks to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, there will definitely be more options for anime fans to choose from for future polls.

What might throw fans for the biggest loop when it comes to the recent popularity poll is that the Naruto Sasuke "tag team" wasn't even able to make it into the top five. Instead, Naruto Uzumaki's father, Minato, was able to claim the top spot as fans decided that the Fourth Hokage was far and away their favorite character. Kishimoto in turn will be creating a new manga short to explore how the Fourth Hokage was able to discover one of his greatest jutsus that helped make a name for himself in the Ninja World. Following Minato, Itachi Uchiha came in at the second spot, Sakura Haruno took third, Shisui Uchiha was able to claim the fourth spot, while Kakashi rounded out the top five via the fifth spot.

Naruto's Ninja Gathering Art

Masashi Kishimoto is no longer the artist who is working on the Boruto: Naruto Next Generation manga, but the mangaka is writing the current storylines. In honoring the latest popularity poll, Kishimoto returned to his artistic duties to gather the top twenty-two winners of the poll. As Masashi stated, he went with twenty-two versus twenty to include his favorite character, Kurama.

Masashi Kishimoto's new illustration featuring the top-ranked #NARUTOP99 characters is here! pic.twitter.com/lqpbTtzEoR — NARUTO OFFICIAL (@NARUTO_info_en) April 13, 2023

Here's what Kishimoto had to say to fans when it came to the latest popularity poll, "Thank you for the incredible amount of votes! It was fun seeing how results varied from region to region. I was shocked to see Minato at the top for all regions and the fact that Sakura is so beloved by many people around the world made me proud as a writer. To tell you the truth, I was actually rooting for Kurama."

