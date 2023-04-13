Naruto Reveals Results of Global Popularity Poll

The votes are in! It has been some months since we heard about Naruto's big popularity poll, but the global event has been busy behind the scenes. After closing a while back, the team at Shueisha has been tallying votes from fans across the globe. Now, the poll's results are in, and they reveal which Naruto character is the most popular the world over.

And who came in first place? Well, you can probably guess. While Team 7 did show well in the poll results, the top spot went to a beloved Hokage. Minato Namikaze came in first place, and that means he will be getting his own short manga by Masashi Kishimoto, the creator of Naruto.

The final results of the #NARUTOP99 Worldwide Character Popularity Vote have been announced!

Where did your favorite ninja place?



According to the results, Minata came in first place while Itachi Uchiha took over second. Team 7 made its showing in third place as Sakura Haruno secured a high rank amongst Naruto's heroes. Shisui Uchiha fell in fourth place, and Kakashi Hatake rounded out fifth place. As for the top ten picks, they include: Naruto Uzumaki, Sakamo Hatake, Sasuke Uchiha, Madara Uchiha, and Hinata Hyuga.

If you want to see the full list of results, you can see Naruto's top 99 characters here. A good few characters ranked high as expected on the poll, but some did come out of nowhere. Tobirama Senju landed in the top 15 while other popular characters ranked below what we expected. Still, there are others like Gaara and Rock Lee who polled as expected as they landed in the top 20 picks.

After tallying votes from across the globe, Naruto has singled out its most popular characters, and Minato is a great pick. The hero's legacy covered all of Naruto as his decision to seal Kurama inside his son kickstarted a wild chain of events. As fans watched Naruto Shippuden, we learned more about Minato, and the Fourth Hokage dropped some major twists along the way despite having died before the manga began. Now, the creator of Naruto will get the chance to explore Minato more in a special manga short, so you know readers are going to eat up the big release. No release window has been shared for the prize manga, but if we are lucky, Naruto might drop it before the new year!

