‘Naruto’ Fans Just Spotted Its Funniest Easter Egg Yet

Naruto has never shied away from easter eggs before, and the franchise isn’t about to do that now. These days, the anime is moving forward with Boruto, and the sequel knows how to make fans happy. So, the show decided to drop a big treat on audiences with a truly amazing easter egg.

So, if you’re a fan of the Naruto running meme, then this reference was made for you.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations went live with a new episode, and its filler arc was an important one. The episode featured Metal Lee as the Taijutsu enthusiast began training with his dad. Rock Lee wanted his son to train his Inner Gates, but Metal’s anxiety prevented him from giving his all. So, Maito Gai showed up to help the kid by holding a tournament, and it was there a special easter egg was found.

As you can see above, fans noticed the nod when Gai was watching the tournament from afar. While Rock and Metal went head to head, the older ninja sat in his wheelchair to spectate the match. Behind him, fans can see an exit, and its sign is all sorts of appropriate.

Rather than a usual emergency exit sign, fans are shown a special Naruto one. The guy on the neon sign is running the only way a ninja knows how… with his hands behind his back and his torso tilted forward. The sign depicts a person running the same way the Naruto running meme does, proving the folks behind the sequel are aware of the jokes fans make about the pose. So, if you need to make a special exit while attending, say, the Chunin Exams — don’t walk the walk. You better run the run.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto:Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently even made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide.