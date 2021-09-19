Naruto Fans Believe Boruto’s Best Episode Yet Has Arrived

Naruto Uzumaki knows what it takes to defeat an Otsutsuki. The ninja learned that much during the Fourth Great Ninja War, and it seems he has to fight one again. Naruto has found himself a new foe thanks to Isshiki, and their big battle this week has Boruto fans freaking out.

And why is that? Well, it seems like Boruto: Naruto Next Generations just hit a new high. Fans of the show are saying episode 216 is the anime’s best yet, and you can see their point once you’ve watched this new release.

WHAT THE HELL DID I JUST WITNESS!! #Boruto pic.twitter.com/weuVzQLBmQ — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) September 19, 2021

After all, episode 216 is a big one. It follows Boruto as he faces off with Isshiki in a parallel dimension far away. They are joined by Sasuke and Naruto soon enough, and the trio gets to fighting shortly after. It doesn’t take long for Isshiki to get serious, and the anime responded in kind with some top-notch animation.

Much like the anime’s take on Momoshiki vs Naruto, this latest episode went all out with its animation. From Sasuke’s save to Boruto’s new Rasengan, the team behind the anime gave 110% this week. And now, Boruto fans are eager for episode 217 because more of this animation is coming. The sequel will hit up fans with Isshiki vs Naruto soon, and as you can see in the slides below, netizens are desperate to see how this showdown goes down.

