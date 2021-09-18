Boruto Preview Teases Final Battle With Isshiki

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is teasing the final battle with Isshiki Otsutsuki with the preview for the next episode! The anime has reached the climax of the Otsutsuki Awakening phase of the Kawaki saga with the reveal that Jigen was not only the threat they had to be worried about, but instead was a host body to the real threat, a new Otsutsuki. This new threat, Isshiki Otsutsuki, is now fully unleashed and instantly invaded the Hidden Leaf Village in an attempt to recapture Kawaki and implant a new Karma mark on him. Now the final fight begins.

The previous episode of the series kicked off the fight between Isshiki and Naruto and Sasuke, but it was immediately clear that the two of them will probably not be able to do much damage to Isshiki on their own. Luckily Boruto and Sasuke had formed a strategy beforehand, and with the Karma’s ability to open a portal, the three of them brought Isshiki to a new dimension to go all out for the final battle. The preview for Episode 216 of the series, “Sacrifice,” shows us our first look at how it will all go down:

https://twitter.com/Abdul_S17/status/1436979155673956354?s=20

Through our brief glimpses at Isshiki in action in the anime so far, it’s already clear that this Otsutsuki is going to be a lot tougher to deal with than Momoshiki. Isshiki has the ability to instantly shrink anything he sees and stores them into a space and call upon those items at any time he chooses. Not only that, but he’s got all of the other Otsutsuki abilities at his disposal as well and the strength to back it up as Naruto and Sasuke struggled to land a hit on him in the first confrontation in the newest episode of the series.

Now that Boruto has brought them all to a different dimension, the hope from here is that now they will be able to go all out as necessary to take down Isshiki. They’re going to need some kind of new trick or ability to do so, and that’s all while worrying about whether or not Boruto’s going to lose control of his body to Momoshiki once more. But what do you think of look at Boruto’s next episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!