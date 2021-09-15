Naruto Is Going Viral Over a 2021 Met Gala Meme

The Met Gala saw a number of celebrities showing off some of the most insane, and beautiful, attire of the year, but anime fans that something was missing with this large congregation and decided to add the shadow wielder Shikamaru to the list. With the son of the Seventh Hokage, Boruto, continuing his father’s legacy by joining Team 7 and fighting threats to the ninja world, the franchise created by Masashi Kishimoto remains a juggernaut with both its manga and anime adaptation.

And yes, you did read that right. The annual fashion event got underway this week, and people around the world tuned in to see what wild outfits would turn up at the event. Plenty of celebrities nailed their assignment, but one star’s outfit will forever be attached to Shikamaru moving forward.

I am so sorry pic.twitter.com/cjUqK9ftO8 — Tony Weaver Jr. (@TonyWeaverJr) September 14, 2021

The whole thing came to light courtesy of Twitter use Tony Weaver Jr., but they could not make this alone. Their meme wouldn’t have been possible without Kim Kardashian’s wild Met Gala outfit, and the rest is history. You can check out the glorious Naruto meme above that has been shared hundreds of thousands of times. And honestly, who can blame netizens for sharing this masterpiece?

The meme speaks for itself as Shikamaru is added into a shot of Kim in her all-black outfit. The ninja is made to look as if he’s cast his shadow paralysis jutsu. Thanks to the Kardashian’s outfit, it appears as if Shikamaru and his shadow have moved down the Met Gala carpet, and it blankets the media mogul. It is impossible to unsee this meme if you know a thing about Naruto, and even Weaver Jr. apologized to fans for twisting their perception for good.

And if you want to know more about the Met Gala look, well – Shikamaru had nothing to do with it. As it turns out, the Kardashian worked with Balenciaga to fashion her incognito outfit. Designer Demna Gvasalia made the unique look for the Met Gala. So if the high-society event ever does an anime theme, we’re sure this designer will stand out.

