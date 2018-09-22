This NSFW ‘Naruto’ Post Asks the Right Gaara Question

Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto is full of all sorts of strange elements and powers, and one of the most popular is Gaara’s ability to control and bend sand to his will for his attacks. But one fan recently asked quite a hard-hitting question about this ability.

Hard-hitting, and NSFW as one fan wonders if Gaara’s groin area would be protected by his Shield of Sand as well.

Reddit user rashrd1234 posed a question wondering if Gaara’s groin would be guarded by his sand (though the used language has a bit more color) and it’s sent fans into a spiral. The answer to the question is yes, probably. Gaara’s Shield of Sand, once thought to be an ability granted by being a Jinchuuriki for the One-Tailed Beast Shukaku, does defend Gaara subconsciously if he’s ever in real danger. It only stands to reason that it would protect one of his most vulnerable areas as well.

But what’s gotten fans feeling faint is the idea that the sand is imbued with the love of Gaara’s mother. It was later revealed that Karura, Gaara’s mother, loved her son so much that even beyond her death she continues to protect her son as much as possible. It’s why the sand can take her form when he uses it.

The thought of his mother being anywhere near Gaara’s groin area is a hilariously uncomfortable one, but it’s also one of the many details thankfully left out of how the series’ world works.

Though it does make one question if Gaara actually chooses to guard that area in battle. He’s seen focused on guarding his entire body rather than just certain areas, so chances are he doesn’t really think about it during battle too much. Ninja battles in the series are often more hand to hand affairs, so ninjas don’t often feel the need to guard certain areas, but perhaps a villain can come across this weakness one day and really shake things up.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.