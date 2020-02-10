This Kurenai Cosplay Proves Naruto Can Be Done in Real Life

Even Naruto would have a hard time believing it if he knew the state of his series. Years ago, creator Masashi Kishimoto brought the ninja’s story to life, and it has become a true global phenomenon. Naruto stands as one of the most successful franchises to come from Japan yet, and one fan has proven the series is ready for a live-action makeover.

Over on Reddit, a fan posted a picture of a cosplay done by Ari Anna. The impressive piece brings Kurenai Yuhi to life in all her Jounin glory, and the subtle changes made to the look make her seem all the more real.

As you can see below, the photoshoot shows Kurenai in a close up. The heroine has on her ninja headband as usual, but this quality piece does not look as cheap as those found in store. Instead, it seems weighty, and its shine would make Jiraiya proud.

The rest of the outfit is pretty standard, but its textured appearance bring it to life. Kurenai completes the look here with colored contact lenses, and their deep red hue work perfectly for the genjutsu user.

Of all the ninjas to make lifelike in Naruto, Kurenai is one of the harder ones. Sure, she isn’t as crazy difficult as Kisame, but her unnatural eyes and uniform aren’t easy to pull off. This realistic take on Kurenai proves such a feet can be done, and it will fall to Hollywood to get it right.

After all, Naruto has been optioned for a live-action film. No word has been given on the project since it was announced years ago, but Hollywood has not been so slow with other properties. From Cowboy Bebop to One Piece, no anime franchise is safe from a live-action adaptation, and cosplays like this one make such projects seem achievable.

