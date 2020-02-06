It's Time Boruto Delved Into an Itachi Uchiha Arc

The Uchiha Clan has one of the most tenuous histories in the Hidden Leaf village, and that is no secret. Even when the clan was thriving, it never failed to stir up drama. From Madara's planned takeover to the clan's coup, the Uchiha Clan went through a lot, and it is about time Boruto did the family justice with an arc of its own.

As the sequel to Naruto, the sequel has an interesting legacy to uphold. For one, Boruto is meant to move the ninja world forward and give fans reason to check in on heroes like Naruto. However, it is also charged with giving characters like Sarada Uchiha their own story. And since the girl has little knowledge of her origins, Boruto would serve itself well to conjure up an arc all about Itachi.

After all, the older Uchiha Clan heir has a complex story which Sarada could learn so much from. Barring the unresolved story Itachi has with his brother Sasuke, the older ninja could be the person who tells Sarada what it means truthfully to be the Hokage.

Of course, there are so many ways Boruto could bring in Itachi for an arc. It was not long ago that the anime embarked on a time travel arc featuring a younger Naruto, and fans ate it up. The same could happen for Sarada that puts her face-to-face with her uncle Itachi, and the shock would be real. After all, Sarada knows little about her clan or its history, so there is no reason to believe she's aware of her uncle.

Rather than invalidating Itachi's story with a cheap resurrection, a time-travel arc would suit the hero just fine. It would also be nice to have an arc require Team 7 to undertake a mission that incorporates Itachi someway. If Sarada simply meets her uncle through a journal, that would be more than enough so long as Itachi shares his true story wit her. The man acted as a silent protector to the Hidden Leaf for decades, and he did so to protect his home. If anyone could learn from such a message, it would be Sarada, and there's no doubt Sasuke would be touched knowing his daughter and older brother somehow got to meet.

Do you think Boruto should dive into the Uchiha clan more so? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.