Naruto's Live-Action Movie Receives Surprising Update

It's been quite some time since news arrived regarding the live-action Naruto movie that was being developed by Lionsgate. Announced in 2015, random updates have dropped as to behind-the-scenes news when it came to re-creating the Hidden Leaf Village in North America. Now, in a surprising twist, the outlet Variety has offered an update that not only is the movie still in development, but it might be coming sooner than many anime fans were originally suspecting.

Live-action anime adaptations are nothing new when it comes to the entertainment world. Most recently, One Piece was able to bring more attention to these new takes on the anime world, as the first season of the Netflix television series was received to wide acclaim from critics and fans alike. Of course, there have been some live-action anime adaptations that have failed to miss the mark according to fans. Dragon Ball, Ghost in The Shell, Attack on Titan, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Death Note are a few examples. Thanks to the Straw Hat Pirates live-action debut, more anime adaptations might get the green light in the future, as it appears that Naruto's live-action film from Lionsgate might be starting up once again.

Naruto The Movie Update

In a recent interview with Variety, the screenwriter for the live-action Naruto movie, Tasha Huo, shared that the next project will be taking on the ninja world for Lionsgate. Huo has developed scripts for the Red Sonja live-action movie, as well as the upcoming Tomb Raider animated series for Netflix. While this update doesn't confirm a release date and/or any casting news, it hints that the Naruto movie is still in the works.

In the interview, Huo had this to say when it came to discussing taking on adaptations of major properties, "Adapting iconic characters or IP makes the writing of it easier, because the passion for writing it is already there. I'm so inspired by these characters already that it's exciting to just take a part of their journey and try to tell that fun story in a way that would appeal to me as a fan."

