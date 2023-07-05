It's Time Naruto Announced a New Movie

The last time that Naruto, Boruto, and the ninjas of the Hidden Leaf Village hit the silver screen was in 2015 with Boruto: Naruto The Movie. Helping to introduce the next generation of Konoha's strongest ninjas, the movie gave way to the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations series that explored the son of the Seventh Hokage's adventures. With Studio Pierrot taking a hiatus from the Boruto series, now might be the best time to begin working on a fresh movie that can help to expand the ninja world's lore.

While the last feature-length film in the shonen franchise was a story that is considered "canon" there have been quite a few movies that otherwise couldn't take place within Naruto's main continuity. Much like the Dragon Ball series, Naruto's past films will often vary when it comes to creating original content versus following stories that took place in the manga. Regardless of what a new movie would be about, the current time period of Boruto is one that hasn't been explored much outside of the television series and source material from the manga. Pierrot might have a lot on its plate, but it recently created a new movie for Black Clover in Sword of The Wizard King, proving that the animation studio still has the goods when it comes to creating feature-length animated projects.

What Would a New Naruto Movie Look Like?

There have been eleven movies that fall under the Naruto banner, and while there is only one that stars Boruto Uzumkai, there is plenty of material that has yet to be explored when it comes to Konoha's history. Aside from simply revisiting Naruto's early life, a movie could focus on many of the events surrounding the likes of the originators of Konoha, Jiraiya, Minato, or any one of the ninjas that helped build the path that both Naruto and Boruto follow today. Perhaps a film could even explore earlier stories from some of the series' villains.

Presently, Pierrot has confirmed that new episodes of the original Naruto anime will arrive this September, though the future remains murky for the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime. Another movie has been a long-time coming for the Hidden Leaf Village, and now might be the best time to get the ball rolling for Naruto and Boruto's return to the big screen.

