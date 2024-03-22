Naruto Franchise Teasing Mysterious "Narutomania"

While Boruto: Two Blue Vortex releases new manga chapters monthly, the Naruto anime adaptation is still missing in action. In 2023, Studio Pierrot was aiming to release four new episodes of the original series, taking fans back to the past to see the Seventh Hokage in his younger years. While the anime has yet to receive a return date at present, the shonen franchise might just be gearing up to spill the beans on the adaptation's return thanks to the upcoming "Narutomania".

When last we left Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime adaptation, Boruto and Kawaki had fought against the villainous Code, the current head of the Kara Organization. Without diving too deep into spoiler territory, "Two Blue Vortex" acts as the sequel series' Shippuden, seeing the son of the Seventh Hokage and his friends years in the future. Unfortunately for Boruto Uzumaki, the deck is stacked against him as the world has become a very different place thanks to adding some new ninjas to Konoha's roster. Besides waiting on the four new original episodes of the first Naruto series, shonen fans are also wondering when Boruto's main series will continue and when they can expect the Two Blue Vortex to kick off.

Narutomania is About to Run Wild

The Official Naruto Social Media Account shared a giant orange question mark, teasing at the arrival of "Narutomania" on March 28th. This would put it past this weekend's Anime Japan, the event that is scheduled to reveal quite a bit of news in the anime world. The information will be revealed on the anime's official website, giving fans some time to debate just what will be revealed for this Hidden Leaf Village-centric event.

Naruto has had a big year in 2024, not just with the Two Blue Vortex, but with the announcement that the shonen franchise was receiving its own live-action movie. Set to be created by Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton and Lionsgate, this will be the first time that Hollywood has taken on the land of Konoha.

What do you think Narutomania will reveal later this month? Do you want think we'll see Naruto return to the small screen at some point this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.