Naruto's Creator Mourns The Loss of Dragon Ball Creator Akira Toriyama

When it comes to the world of shonen franchises, Naruto and Dragon Ball are at the top of the list. In the past, creators Masashi Kishimoto and Akira Toriyama have highlighted their friendship, even taking the opportunity to try out their artistic skills on one another's anime universes. Following the tragic announcement that Akira Toriyama, Kishimoto shared a touching statement, and story, about his deceased friend and how his work helped influence the creation of the Hidden Leaf Village.

In a lengthy statement, Kishimoto shared how the works of Akira Toriyama influenced his work in the manga game, "I honestly don't know what to write about this sudden event. But for now, I would like to share my thoughts and feelings that I had hoped for one day Mr. Toriyama would ask me about it. I grew up with his manga, Dr. Slump in the lower grades of elementary school and Dragon Ball in the upper grades, and it was natural for me to have his manga as a part of my life. Even when I was having a bad day, the weekly Dragon Ball made me forget about it. As a country boy with nothing, that was a relief to me. I really enjoyed Dragon Ball too much! I was a college student. Suddenly, Dragon Ball, which had been a part of my life for so many years, came to an end. I felt a tremendous sense of loss and didn't know what to look forward to."

Masashi Kishimoto States Akira Toriyama Was A God

"But at the same time, it was an opportunity for me to truly understand the greatness of the master who created Dragon Ball. I wanted to create a work like his! I wanted to be just like him! And as I followed in his footsteps to become a manga artist, I began to feel less and less lost. It was because I enjoyed making manga. By following him, I was able to find new enjoyment. Sensei was always my guide. He was my admirer. I may be annoying to him, but I am grateful to him. For me, he was truly the God of salvation and the God of manga."

Kishimoto then took the opportunity to talk about his first meeting with Toriyama, "When I first met him, I was too nervous to say a single word. But after meeting him many times at the Tezuka Award judging, I became able to talk. I will never forget the slightly embarrassed smile on his face when he and Mr. Oda talked excitedly about how Dragon Ball was fun, as if they were children again and were engaged in a competition."

"I just received the news of Sensei's passing. I feel a tremendous sense of loss, more than when Dragon Ball ended... I still don't know how to deal with this hole in my heart. I can't even read Dragon Ball, which I love. I don't even feel like I can write this message to Sensei properly. Everyone in the world was still looking forward to your work. If I could really have one Dragon Ball wish come true...I'm sorry... That may be selfish of me, but I am sad, Sensei. Akira Toriyama-sensei, thank you for 45 years of enjoyable works. And thank you for your hard work. I am sure that his family members are still deeply saddened by this loss. Please take care of yourselves. I pray that Akira Toriyama-sensei may rest in peace."

