Naruto Introduces Yet Another Eye Jutsu in Boruto

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations continues to expand the jutsu mythology of the Naruto Saga, with reveal of yet another new type of Eye Jutsu! The current Boruto story arc has introduced new threats in the forms of Code and Ada, two cyborgs taht were so powerful even the Kara Organization thought it best to keep them frozen in stasis. Ada's power has been particularly formidable: a clairvoyance that allows her to see any event that is happening or has happened in the span of her lifetime. Now, in Boruto manga Chapter 70, Ada's power is given an official eye jutsu name!

(WARNING: Boruto SPOILERS Follow!)

Code and Ada have launched a surprise attack on Hidden Leaf Village, using Code's transportation powers. However, the "ambush" was actually a trap: Shikamaru and former Kara scientist Amado were waiting for Code to strike – unfortuantely, Amado never counted on Ada showing up, or having to outfox her omnisicent powers – as well as her enhanced pheremone lures that bend people to her will!

Shikamaru chooses to literally keep the situation contained by locking himself, Amado, Code, and Ada in a room. As Naruto pounds on the door trying to get in and help his friends, Amado reveals what power Ada has, and why Naruto needs to be wary of it. As the cyborg girl flashes a strange jutsu in her left eye, Amado explains it to Shikamaru:

"It's called Senrigan. She can see what's happening anywhere in the world... Further more it's not limited to current events. By and large, she can view past occurences too. Meaning you can't hide anything from her. For the most part."

Shikamaru is quick to pinpoint a potential weakness with the Senrigan: it can't see inside a person's mind or heart. Only the actual actions and events that occur. So, thing's like Ino's jutsu linking Naruto's team in phsychic conversation are outside of Ada's purview...

This is yet another new eye jutsu for Boruto's chapter of the Naruto saga; we just recently saw the wild new Sukunahikona dojutsu of Issihki Otsutsuki, Kara's leader. That power allowed Isshiki to shrink himself or any non-living object he set his gaze on, and instantly bring it back to full size on a whim. Isshiki's power has now passed on Kawaki through the villain's Karma ressurection mark on the young boy; meanwhile, Boruto has carried the mystery of the Jogan in his right eye, which is also tied to the Otsutsuki DNA that now rules his body.

