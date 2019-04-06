There Is a Naruto-Themed Ramen Shop in Florida

What can be greater than a new ramen restaurant? A new ramen restaurant that has owners that are so into anime that they call it “Naroodle Noodle Shop.” If the unclear reference has somehow gone over your head or otherwise hasn’t clicked yet: yes, it’s basically a Naruto-themed ramen spot, and the reference isn’t just in the name. It’s far deeper than that.

Naroodle Noodle Shop opened up in Orlando, Florida late last year, and folks have been talking about it since then, but a recent post over on Reddit in the /r/anime subreddit of a TikTok is what caught our eye. Both the outside and the inside of the building can be seen in the TikTok recording, and it clearly shows the unmistakable logo on the outside as well as the fact that there are anime episodes playing inside as well as tons of Naruto-based artwork on the walls.

If you’re still not convinced that this is a real thing, check out the shop’s logo from what appears to be its official Facebook page below:

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

