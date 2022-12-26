Naruto: Sasuke Retsuden Releases First Promo

Naruto has kept busy this past year, and it seems the anime is ready to start off 2023 in style. While the manga gets back on its feet, all eyes will be on Studio Pierrot come January as Naruto will start its own Sasuke spin-off. So if you want a taste of what Sasuke Retsuden will hold, you can check out its first promo above!

Not long ago, the team behind Boruto: Naruto Next Generation set up the special arc, and it will put Sasuke Uchiha in the spotlight. After all, the manga and light novels have proven just how popular this tale is. As a spin-off of Naruto, Sasuke Retsuden is popular in its own right, and its first episode will follow our hero as he tackles an undercover mission to save his best friend.

Want to know more? You can read the synopsis for "Sasuke's Story": Infiltration" below:

"Sasuke arrives at the Tatar Institute of Astronomy, an old astronomical observatory in the Land of Redaku to save Naruto who is ill. In this place isolated from the rest of the world, for some reason, agates – a type of dinosaur that is supposed to be extinct – roam about. The prisoners are forced to do hard labor with this dinosaur as a watchdog.

Sasuke, who has infiltrated the institute as a prisoner, is trying to find clues to cure Naruto through an ancient story about the Sage of Sixth Paths. The founder once suffered from the same disease as Naruto and cured himself in this place, so Sasuke must find clues about the cure."

As you can see, this first episode will check on Sasuke as he hunts for a way to save Naruto. The Hokage might be fine in the present, but before Boruto began, our hero was on death's door thanks to a mystery illness. It fell to Sasuke to save his friend, and he won't be going it alone. As Naruto fans know, Sakura joins the mission to save Team 7, so this husband-wife arc will not be one to miss when it begins on January 8th.

