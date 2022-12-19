Naruto Creator Recreates Original 1999 Artwork

Naruto is currently celebrating the milestone 20th Anniversary of its original anime adaptation's premiere, and the original creator behind it all is going all out for it by recreating one of the most famous cover arts for the series from way back in 1999! Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto franchise is now at a much different place than fans ever expected to see from the series when it first began all those years ago. The 20th Anniversary has been the perfect opportunity for fans to look back on just how far it has all come in that time, so it's been pretty eye-opening.

The biggest changes probably came within the series' manga itself. Naruto series creator Masashi Kishimoto, much like other manga creators, began with a much different kind of art style for the series that evolved the more he continued to release new chapters. It meant that the series ended with a much different kind of look that fans saw with the series when it first began, and there's no better example of this than Kishimoto recreated the first cover to Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine Naruto was ever in. Check it out:

What is Naruto Doing for the 20th Anniversary?

The next issue of Shueisha's Saikyo Jump magazine in Japan will be celebrating Naruto with a special new cover from Masashi Kishimoto that recreates the cover art for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine that featured the very first chapter of the series back in 1999. Seeing the two covers side by side goes to show just how much has changed for Kishimoto as an artist over these twenty long years, and really hammers home that it has been that long since the manga first kicked off its run.

This isn't the only celebration for the 20th Anniversary, however, as Kishimoto has been sharing all kinds of art as Naruto's anime celebrates in its own way with special promos, trailers, and more. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime will even be heating up next year too with some big adaptations, so the next 20 years of the series are already looking bright.

Can you believe it's been 20 years of Naruto? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!