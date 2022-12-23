Naruto Worldwide Poll Releases Early, Surprising Results

As a part of this year's Jump Festa, Naruto announced that it not only would be adapting the Sasuke/Sakura spin-off series to its anime series but that after this story arc, the Code Arc would be bringing the television series back to its manga source material after several months away. On top of these ground-breakers, the Shonen franchise also announced a worldwide poll that will determine the top ninety-nine characters of the series by fans, with early results being released that might surprise a few fans of the Hidden Leaf Village.

Since the Naruto franchise has told the story of the Seventh Hokage, and his son, for over two decades, there are plenty of characters to choose from in this new popularity poll. Whether they be hero or villain, each has had their own unique stamp on the series, and while some might no longer be amongst the land of the living, it's clear that fans recognize the contribution that they had to the ninja world, for good or for ill. The poll still has plenty of time to shore up votes for your favorite anime ninja that sprang from the mind of Masashi Kishimoto as the final results will be revealed next April.

Naruto Poll

The Official Twitter Account for the Naruto franchise shared the early results of the worldwide popularity poll, with some surprising results when it comes to which ninjas, dead or alive, were able to rise the ranks amongst the anime community:

The line-up of the top ten of the poll reads as such:

1. Minato Namikaze

2. Itachi Uchiha

3. Shisui Uchiha

4. Naruto Uzumaki

5. Kakashi Hatake

6. Madara Uchiha

7. Jiraiya

8. Sasuke Uchiha

9. Sakura Haruno

10. Obita Uchiha

At present, it would seem that none of the characters introduced in the latest sequel series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, were able to make the cut when it came to the poll's top ten, proving how beloved the first two series have become. To help usher in the next generation, many original characters such as Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura have aged up, with their children carrying on the torch and fighting against their own unique challenges in the ninja world.

