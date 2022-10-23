Naruto Brings Sasuke Full Circle With Help From Its New Manga
Naruto fans love a good comeback, and thankfully, Sasuke Uchiha satisfies them in spades. Despite a rough childhood, the former traitor is known best as a hero in the Hidden Leaf these days. As the Hokage's righthand man, Sasuke has proven himself someone capable of change, and fans are always dying to see more of it in the franchise. So of course, Sasuke Retsuden has them in tears right now.
For those who don't know, Sasuke got his very own manga this week after fans were warned earlier this fall. Sasuke Retsuden has been adapted into a manga, and its first chapter is live for readers. As you can see below, its premiere was a hit, and fans are especially soft about Sasuke's thoughts on family in chapter one.
Sasuke, the Wife Guy
Most fans know by now, but for those who may have missed it, Sasuke Uchiha has a family as an adult. The ninja did end up falling for Sakura Haruno, and their marriage produced their daughter Sarada. Her journey is detailed in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, but in this manga, fans are focused on Sasuke right now.
READ MORE: Naruto Kickstarts New Manga with Sasuke Retsuden Debut: Read
During the series' first chapter, a woman tries to marry her daughter to Sasuke, but he declines quickly as he is spoken for already. The simple admission is a big step for Sasuke, so as you can imagine, fans are living for his newfound focus on family. After all, the man wanted little more as a child than to have his family back, and now he's built his own as an adult. So if that is not worth cooing over, nothing is.
What do you think about Sasuke Retsuden so far? Are you planning to keep up with this manga? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
A Simple Correction
prevnext
And they really tried to paint Sasuke as some player 🔊 pic.twitter.com/JMhRYWIQmS— pluto (@d4rkpluto) October 22, 2022
Let It Be Known
prevnext
Sasuke's most beloved people ♡ pic.twitter.com/uE8L1EITOp— Luna🪐 (@stellansnox) October 23, 2022
We Love a Faithful Man
prevnext
SASUKE "I ALREADY HAVE A WIFE AND DAUGHTER OF MY OWN" 😭❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/5KM9g3B5Ks— maria☽ (@hanavu_) October 22, 2022
He's Come so Far
prevnext
CRYING because this is the same sasuke 😭 pic.twitter.com/Gush4eAG40— Tehrim 🍅🌸 ~サスケ烈伝 10/23 ~ (@tehrimazam) October 22, 2022
Where's the Lie?
prevnext
sasuke in retsuden is So Real pic.twitter.com/eM7m62g4Cv— Mika ❀ || Assignments hell 📚 (@scarletofspring) October 22, 2022
There It Is
prevnext
"Sasuke must've cheated on Sakura" "Bet he fucked lots of women while traveling"
Meanwhile Sasuke: pic.twitter.com/TgeWNpiaQ8— aewinter (@aewinter_uchiha) October 22, 2022
Time Passes, People Change
prevnext
sasuke is “out of character” to y’all when he’s not the same miserable, mentally ill child he was at 16— miles ☆ (@sakuIover) October 23, 2022
At Last
prev
Finally he's not alone anymore…
Manga: Sasuke Retsuden pic.twitter.com/txcUcz0QrJ— Sasuke Daily (@sasukedailydose) October 23, 2022