Naruto Brings Sasuke Full Circle With Help From Its New Manga

Naruto fans love a good comeback, and thankfully, Sasuke Uchiha satisfies them in spades. Despite a rough childhood, the former traitor is known best as a hero in the Hidden Leaf these days. As the Hokage's righthand man, Sasuke has proven himself someone capable of change, and fans are always dying to see more of it in the franchise. So of course, Sasuke Retsuden has them in tears right now.

For those who don't know, Sasuke got his very own manga this week after fans were warned earlier this fall. Sasuke Retsuden has been adapted into a manga, and its first chapter is live for readers. As you can see below, its premiere was a hit, and fans are especially soft about Sasuke's thoughts on family in chapter one.

Sasuke, the Wife Guy

Most fans know by now, but for those who may have missed it, Sasuke Uchiha has a family as an adult. The ninja did end up falling for Sakura Haruno, and their marriage produced their daughter Sarada. Her journey is detailed in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, but in this manga, fans are focused on Sasuke right now.

During the series' first chapter, a woman tries to marry her daughter to Sasuke, but he declines quickly as he is spoken for already. The simple admission is a big step for Sasuke, so as you can imagine, fans are living for his newfound focus on family. After all, the man wanted little more as a child than to have his family back, and now he's built his own as an adult. So if that is not worth cooing over, nothing is.

