Naruto Reveals Major New Boruto Episode Titles

Naruto Uzumaki enjoyed unprecedented success during his run with Team 7, and his son is now enjoying something similar himself. If you did not know, Boruto is carrying on his father's legacy as a Hidden Leaf ninja, and fans tune in weekly to see what he's up to. Now, a slew of upcoming episode titles have gone live, and tease what's coming up in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations these next few weeks.

The update came courtesy of an updated TV listing in Japan. It was there fans learned the titles of two episodes coming in September. According to Abdul_S17 on Twitter, the titles for episodes 216 and 217 will be "Sacrifice" and "Decision" respectively.

(Photo: Shueisha)

This news comes not long after the episode title of 215 went live. According to the update, the upcoming episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will be called "Prepared." It will go live following "True Identity" as episode 213 will be the next released by the anime.

As you can imagine, fans are eager to see how these new episodes go, and it is easy to see why. After all, the show got tense this week when fans learned Amado had left Kara. The scientist is determined to take refuge in the Hidden Leaf, so Amado took Shikadai hostage to ensure he would get passage to the Hokage. Now, the group is gathered for a make-or-break chat, and it seems Jigen is poised to tackle a new threat since Kashin Koji is ready to out himself as a double agent.

If you read the Boruto manga, you will know exactly why these coming episodes in September are big. The title of episode 216 is "Sacrifice" which aligns perfectly with chapter 51. Those who have read the chapter know a lot happens here as Jigen's true identity is in full force, and Naruto goes so far as to debut a new form. It seems fans are just weeks away from this revelation, so if you aren't caught up with Boruto, you better do so ASAP!

