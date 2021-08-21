✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has shared the first look at Isshiki Otsutsuki's new design for the anime! Although the most recent string of episodes have been exploring a few original stories exclusive to the anime, the anime is setting the stage for the next phase of the Otsutsuki Awakening arc of the overall Kawaki saga from the manga. As the opening theme for this new arc first teased, there's some huge battles still coming to the anime even after the fight between Naruto, Sasuke and Jigen. In fact, there's still one major enemy who has yet to make their debut.

Just as Sasuke discovered with his investigation into the Kara group's mysterious new Ten-Tails, there's still an Otsutsuki lurking around that has yet to fully reveal themselves. Fans of the manga know this to be Isshiki Otsutsuki, and without fully giving away as to the how for anime fans interested, this new enemy appears to be making their debut in a future episode. Now the first look at this Otsutsuki's character design has surfaced online (as spotted by @Abdul_S17) and you can get a spoilery filled description below as to when this villain will apparently be making their debut:

ISSHIKI ŌTSUTSUKI CHARACTER DESIGN REVEALED!! Starting from Ep214, “Predestined Fate” (9/5), as the battle between Kashin Koji and Jigen intensifies, a new entity appears. Translation: @nite_baron pic.twitter.com/b1p75HGeCt — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) August 19, 2021

According to the report, Isshiki Otsutsuki is gearing up to make his debut after Episode 214 in September. This makes a lot of sense considering the newest episode of the series revealed that Kashin Koji and Amado were actually Kara's secret traitors this entire time, and had used this opportunity to enact whatever plan they have to take out Jigen. This means the next phase of this battle will officially kick in once Kashin and Amado make their move.

We've seen how the Otsutsuki have tied into the Karma's power thanks to the full unleashing of Momoshiki within Boruto just a few episodes prior, and with Jigen having a Karma power of his own, this means that we still have yet to see the connections Jigen might have to the clan as well. But thankfully it seems we won't have to wait too much longer before we get to see all of this in action if not only the report turns out correct, but the anime jumps fully into the next fight.

But what do you think? Are you ready for Boruto's anime to take on the next major Otsutsuki fight already? How are you liking the anime's take on the Kawaki saga so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!