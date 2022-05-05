Naruto Needs to Give These Characters Spin-Offs ASAP

✖

Naruto has been around for decades, and even still, fans cannot help but want more of the hit series. From its first anime outing to its ongoing sequel, the Hidden Leaf Village and its surrounding neighbors have put out some colorful characters. Of course, this means fans all have ideas of which ninja need spin-offs, but some definitely deserve the spotlight more than others.

Over on Reddit, fans were asked which characters from Naruto deserve spin-offs the most, and the vote was hard to start. After all, the anime has focused on Team 7 time and again, and the Konoha 11 have gotten side stories before. A slew of novels was released after Naruto's first run ended focusing on everyone from Shikamaru to Itachi, but when it comes to fans, they have their sights set on different characters.

It seems one of the most popular spin-off pitches has to do with Sakumo Hatake, Kakashi's father. The man's history was laid out for fans years ago as he chose to kill himself after a mission failed because of his actions. While Kakashi was able to reunite with his dad in the afterlife for a hot minute, fans would love to learn more about the Hatake and how the man was before trauma broke him.

Other Naruto fans said they've wanted to learn more about Hiruzen in his prime, and you can hardly blame them. The Third Hokage was not just strong but smart as a whip. It would be a privilege to see his rise to the top and how he taught the Sannin as we know them.

Of course, other characters made the fan vote like Suigetsu as many wanted to see him collect the Seven Swords of the Mist. Others want to learn more about Shisui or Zabuza as the impact they left on Naruto lasted well after their deaths. And if we had to pitch our own spin-off, we'd have to rally behind Deidara. The explosive villain never got to experience the arc he deserved in Naruto Shippuden, and we need to know how the artist ended up joining the Akatsuki.

What do you think about these pitches? Should Naruto focus on spin-offs these days or its sequel? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.