These Naruto Filler Arcs Are the Truly the Absolute Worst

The world of Naruto is one that has been telling its story in both the manga and the anime for decades, but the latter has taken the opportunity on more than one occasion to tell original stories of its own, which some fans refer to as filler. With the filler arcs exploring some wild new territory that never had the opportunity to be explored in the pages of the manga from creator Masashi Kishimoto, fans have gathered to discuss what they consider to be the worst original anime arcs of the series.

So what is "filler"? Basically, if an anime is looking to buy time to give some breathing room to the manga or simply diverge from the source material, it will create original stories. In the case of Naruto, there have been some wild original stories for the anime, including Orochimaru building a Naruto robot, a ninja ostrich teaming up with Team 7 during the earliest days of the series, and an alternate reality story that spanned dozens of episodes.

