Naruto Fights Against Bleach's Ichigo in Dream Crossover

Naruto's Naruto Uzumaki and Bleach's Ichigo Kurosaki are squaring up their abilities against one another in one stunning mash-up fight video! Debates among Shonen Jump fans are as old as manga and anime mediums first began as one of the most fun conversations to have with fellow action fans is trying to figure out which character would ultimately win in a fight with one another. Heroes of a respective action manga or series can often be the strongest being in their relative world, but there's always been a curiosity as to how that would that would look like in action.

While there have been a few official crossovers between Shonen Jump's action series in certain anime specials and video games, there has yet to be an actual fleshed out fight between two characters. It's probably because there would be a worry as to which character would come out on top, but since fans don't have to worry about that aspect they can make these kinds of dream fights happen on their own. One such imagined fight between Naruto's Naruto and Bleach's Ichigo has been shared by SethTheProgrammer on Twitter, and it's so slick we definitely need to see a fully realized, official version happen someday! Check it out below:

Official Naruto vs Ichigo Trailer... Trailer!™️ pic.twitter.com/woQhU4178h — SethTheProgrammer (@sethmptp) April 29, 2022

Thankfully, both the Naruto and Bleach franchises are in the midst of new projects this year. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime is still continuing to air new episodes on a weekly basis, and the manga is releasing new chapters each month. As for Tite Kubo's Bleach, the franchise is getting ready for a huge comeback. Not only did Kubo return to the manga with a special new chapter to honor its 20th Anniversary (which kicks off a whole new arc set after the final moments of the original series), but the anime will be coming back later this year.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is currently slated for a release this Fall, but has yet to confirm any concrete release information at the time of this writing. The anime will be adapting the final arc from the manga's original run that fans have been asking to see for several years, so expect Ichigo Kurosaki himself to make a massive comeback as the classic Shonen Jump hero comes back to the spotlight after all this time.

But what do you think? Who do you think would ultimately win in the fight between Naruto and Ichigo? What would such a fight look like in full? Which of the two would have the most advantages? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!