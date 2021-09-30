Naruto Reveals What Makes Baryon Mode So Powerful

Naruto Uzumaki has come a long, long way from his childhood, and you only have to look at his arsenal to see how true that is. From having no control of Kurama to befriending the monster, Naruto has supplemented his power with the bijuu’s help time and again. Now, it seems the hero has teamed with Kurama for yet another mode, and there is a reason it is incredibly powerful.

The explanation came with the most recent episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Fans watched in shock as the Homage unleashed his new form, and there was plenty to fear in this situation. Not only did Kurama make it clear that using Baryon Mode was deadly by itself, but the monster revealed exactly how powerful Naruto becomes when using it.

According to Kurama, Baryon Mode prompts a process similar to nuclear fusion within Naruto. The hero’s chakra is consumed equally with Kurama’s chakra to make an all-new energy source. This powerful wellspring gives Naruto a clear advantage over Isshiki, and even the Otsutsuki is shocked by the change in Naruto. Everything from speed to strength and reflexes are enhanced in this state, but it cannot be held for long.

As is with nuclear fusion, prolonged exposure or use of Baryon Mode is lethal. The power being emitted by Naruto in this state is lethal most of the time. Kurama makes it clear that this form is suicidal, but Naruto presses forward with it anyway. The Hokage says he is willing to do anything to stop Isshiki from harassing his family and village even if it costs him his life. And so far, it seems Naruto’s stand turned him into the most powerful ninja to date thanks to Baryon Mode.

Now, the question is whether Naruto will really pass from using this form. Baryon Mode did plenty of damage while it was wielded, but Naruto could not hold the form for long. Now, it seems like Boruto is being called back to the battlefield if previews are right, but it isn’t by choice. Another Otsutsuki wants to join the fight, but it better finish before Naruto’s body pulls through or gives up.

