Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has given fans a new look at Naruto’s strongest form yet in action with the preview for its next big episode! The Otsutsuki Awakening arc of the anime’s take on the Kawaki saga is quickly approaching its end, and with it the end to the fight against Isshiki Otsutsuki immediately approaches as well. As fans have already seen with the start to the fight in the newest episode of the anime, the newest Otsutsuki is a much stronger threat than the Otsutsuki they have faced in the past. This was especially troublesome for Naruto.

Both Naruto and Sasuke had struggled to keep up with Isshiki’s abilities, and were basically getting decimated in the fight. Boruto had tried to help remedy the situation as well, was limited in how much he could help against such a much stronger opponent. As Naruto was near death, Kurama had approached him about using a final secret weapon that the two of them could use at the cost of their lives. Naruto quickly agreed, and debuted a powerful new form at the end of the previous episode. Now the preview for the next episode gives us another look at this new form in action. Check it out below as spotted by @Abdul_S17 on Twitter:

Naruto had debuted this brand new form at the tail end of Episode 216 of the series, but the official name for it was not yet revealed. It was previously revealed in the manga to be named “Baryon Mode,” and the next episode will not only showcase what kind of power this new form will give Naruto, but the drawbacks of it as well. It’s a final gambit for both Naruto and Kurama, and before using this new ability the two of them had to have a heart to heart conversation about what using it will actually mean for their future. It’s likely going to be a final goodbye for them.

It's what Sasuke is worried over in this preview, and shows the kind of threat Isshiki Otsutsuki actually poses. If Naruto had to resort to using such a dangerous ability in order to defeat this new enemy, it's now going to be a race against time to see which one of them actually falls first.