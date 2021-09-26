Boruto Unleashes Naruto’s Baryon Mode in Stunning Fight: Watch

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has unleashed Naruto Uzumaki’s new Baryon Mode in a stunning fight scene with the newest episode of the anime! The anime has reached the climax of the Otsutsuki Awakening arc, and with it has reached the climactic final moments of its take on the Kawaki saga as a whole. Ever since Isshiki Otsutsuki was fully unleashed following Jigen’s death at the hands of Kashin Koji, he’s proven to be just as dangerous if even more so than the Otsutsuki threats Naruto and Sasuke have faced off against in the past.

This was proven true with the previous episode especially as no matter what tricks Naruto and Sasuke tried against him, even forcing Boruto to attempt to take himself out of the equation, their efforts were all in vain in the face of Isshiki’s sheer power. This was until Kurama had approached Naruto with one last ditch effort that sprang forth a brand new form that would bring them closer to death, but would also give them the power to fight against Isshiki. Power that we see in action with the newest episode, and you can check out the fight in question in the video above from Crunchyroll!

Episode 217 of the series picks up right after Naruto unleashes his new form, and Isshiki is concerned as to how Naruto had managed to hide such a powerful ability. It was the same for Sasuke as it’s just as a surprise to him as it was for Naruto, and this new form also has surprises in just how much stronger Naruto is made as a result of it. He easily fights back against Isshiki and it’s a clear difference from the way he was struggling to keep up with him before.

The difference here, however, is this Baryon Mode is just as dangerous to Naruto as it is to his opponents. It's quickly breaking down his and Kurama's chakra until one or both of them dies through its use. So Naruto quickly exhausts himself through the use of this form and it's clear by the end of the episode that even a life and death gambled form like this wasn't going to be enough.