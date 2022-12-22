Naruto Teases the Origins of Eida's Power

Naruto is deepening the mystery of Eida and her powers, in the latest chapter of the Boruto manga. As Eida and her little brother Daemon have come to live at Hidden Leaf Village, Naruto and co. (particularly Shikamaru) are scrambling to figure out how to deal with their next-level powers. Meanwhile, Boruto has been fighting an internal battle with Momoshiki Otsutsuki, who is obsessed with sussing out the true source of one of Eida's most dangerous abilities: her charm power.

Well, the cliffhanger ending to Boruto Chapter 76 sees Momoshiki seemingly discover the true source of Eida's charm power – though he's not revealing it to Boruto!

The last few chapters of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations have seen a lot of different pieces being arranged or re-arranged on the board. One of those pieces is Boruto and Momoshiki's relationship (two souls sharing one body): while Eida is being interrogated by Hidden Leaf's leaders, Boruto experiences the phenomenon of having his thoughts "crossover" with Momokshiki's thoughts, in a way that makes them totally transparent to one another. So it's purely by accident that Boruto catches Momoshiki at the moment when he's tracked the source of Eida's charm power – which is not at all Otsutsuki in origin. When Momoshiki catches Boruto "eavesdropping" on him, he immediately stonewalls the young shinobi from getting the answer to Eida's power.

As stated, the last few chapters of Boruto have thrown a massive amount of game-changing mythos at us – on top of all the expansive reveals of the last few years of the series. We've learned of the "god" of the Otsutsuki, Shibai Otsutsuki, as well as "Shinjutsu," the god-level jutsu techniques that Amado stole to make Eida, Daemon, Code and others warrirors of unequaled power. However, it was made clear that while powers like Eida's Clairvoyance come from Shinjutsu, her charm power certainly does not.

What Is Eida's Secret Power Source?

(Photo: Shueisha)

Boruto theorized that Eida's Charm Power must be some kind of Scientific Ninja Tool, but the fact that Momoshiki seems to recognize it makes it feel like there's something more to this.

Once again: Boruto's last few arcs have been doing a lot of expansion on the Naruto mythos. Who the Otsutsuki are, where they come from, what their purpose is, and how their advanced technology functions has all been develed into much deeper than the Naruto: Shippuden series ever did. That's all to say it's been made clear that there are other sources of power out there in the Naruto Unvierse; coudl Eida's be the doorway to an entire new lane of abitiies (and threats)?

