Naruto Introduces New God-Level Jutsu Power

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has reached a curious transitional phase of the latest arc now unfolding in the manga series, and the newest chapter has shaken things up even further with the introduction of a new jutsu power that's at the god level! The Code focused arc of the series has moved beyond the Otsutsuki Clan to further dive into their various abilities from the androids that seem to have a level of power that standard jutsu abilities could not reach. But as Amado explains in the newest chapter, there's actually quite the otherworldly explanation behind these particular abilities.

With the newest chapter of the series seeing Eida and Daemon settle into the Hidden Leaf Village together in their new living quarters alongside Boruto Uzumaki and Kawaki, Naruto and Shikamaru talk with Amado more to get the full scope of what these androids could do. As he details their power, he also reveals the root of their abilities actually comes from a god level Otsutsuki that had a particular jutsu that didn't need hand signs known as "Shinjutsu."

(Photo: Shueisha)

What is Shinjutsu?

Chapter 75 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations explains that he actually didn't develop Eida and Daemon's abilities, but had implanted them from somewhere else. Using the DNA left over from the remains of a different Otsutsuki named Shibai, Amado was able to gleam Shibai's god level abilities (since this particular Otsutsuki had been able to successfully evolve into godhood) and put them in Eida and Daemon. He explains that these powers are known as "Shinjutsu."

As Amado explains, Shinjutsu was Shibai's power that came from without needing any of his hand signs. Calling storms with a wave of his hand, and thunder with his roars, these powers were not Ninjutsu or Sage Arts. He says they were basically the equivalent of miracles, and that ninjutsu itself has been forged as a way to tap into this Shinjutsu level of power. In fact, we have already seen Shinjutsu abilities in action such as Eida and Daemon's powers, Code's claw marks, and the shrinking and eye abilities that Kawaki took from Isshiki.

